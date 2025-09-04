Retirees’ demobilization allowance protests lack merit – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has warned retired personnel protesting non-payment of demobilization allowance to leave the Ministry of Finance premises in Abuja, stating that their continued protest lacks merit.

The Director Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Markus Kangye, gave the warning on Thursday in Abuja, while briefing newsmen on the operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that dozens of retired military personnel had on several occasions blocked the main gate of the Ministry of Finance in Abuja, demanding unpaid entitlements.

In spite of the pleas from the military, the veterans refused to budge, insisting that their gratuities, debarment allowances, and other dues must be paid before they leave.

Kangye said the veterans’ continued protest at the premises not only lacks merit but also disrupts government activities at the Finance Ministry.

He explained that prior to the implementation of the minimum wage, there were two charts for calculating soldiers’ gratuity and debarment allowance, in addition to the minimum wage chart.

“The first chart was what we call pre minimum wage chat which was effective 1st January 2024 to 28th July 2024.

“This was the chart based on which some retired soldiers or retired military personnel emoluments were being calculated. Then the second chart was the real minimum wage chart which took effect from July 29, 2024 to date.

“Gratuity and security debarment allowance for military personnel is calculated based on the salary chart on the effective date of retirement.

“So if a soldier is retired today, the subsisting chart that his involvement will be calculated will be based on the chart today. If tomorrow another chart comes out that soldiers’ involvement will not be calculated based on that.

“Unfortunately, those soldiers who retired from 1 January 2024 to 28 July 2024 before the implementation of the new minimum wage wanted their gratuity and security debarment allowance to be calculated based on the new minimum wage chart.

“This cannot be done because the policy of the new minimum wage came into effect on 29 July.

“Thus, soldiers who fall within the category of pre minimum wage charts are those soldiers who continually protest and construct barricades at the Federal Ministry of Finance despite being educated on the two charts by Defense Headquarters,” he said.

The defence spokesman said that while the military acknowledges the veterans’ freedom of legitimate protest, he advised them to treat it with caution.

According to him, it is necessary to reiterate that government policies have effective dates of implementation and this case cannot be an exception.

“Therefore, the action of those soldiers is seriously affecting the smooth conduct of activities at the Federal Ministry of Finance.

“The Defence Headquarters acknowledges freedom of legitimate protest, but the veterans are strongly advised to tread with caution and vacate the premises of the Federal Minister of Finance in order to pave the way for normal government functions to seamlessly be conducted at the Ministry,” he added.