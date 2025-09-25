Restructuring, key to Nigeria’s sustainable devt— SGF

Senator George Akume.

…As Omehia launches book

By John Alechenu

Abuja—Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume, has identified restructuring as key to sustainable development in Nigeria.

He, however, said it should not be considered as just a political demand but seen as a strategic imperative for the nation’s development and enduring unity.

The former Benue State governor, who said this at the public presentation of a book, “Restructuring Nigeria: The Way Forward,” written by former Rivers State governor, Celestine Omehia, in Abuja yesterday, also urged Nigerians championing this cause to pursue it with a spirit of patriotism, dialogue and peace, with the ultimate aim of strengthening the nation’s unity and not as a divisive weapon.

Those in attendance included former National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Uche Secondus; Austin Opara; former Rivers State governor, Chubuike Rotimi Amaechi; former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Victor Attah; and Senator Ben Obi.

Others are Adamu Maina Waziri; Mike Omeri; Ugochukwu Taiwo Okeke (unveiler of the book), Mike Ozekomhe, SAN; and former Cross River State governor, Liyel Imoke, among others.

The SGF, who was represented at the event by one of his aides, Prof. Bolaji Babatunde Bernard, said: “Restructuring is not about breaking up Nigeria, it is about strengthening the federation by devolving responsibilities, empowering subnational governments and creating a governance structure that brings power closer to the people.

“Indeed, many of the reforms already being implemented by this administration point clearly in that direction. The removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of the foreign exchange market are bold fiscal steps aimed at empowering states through improved revenue allocation and stronger economic governance.

“The ongoing tax reforms are designed to broaden the fiscal space and ensure that federating units can generate and retain more resources to serve their people.

“Equally significant are the ongoing conversations on the establishment of state police, which would deepen security at the grassroots, and the push for greater digital and infrastructure investments that enable states become engines of growth in their own right.

‘’These are not isolated policy choices, they reflect a deliberate move toward a more balanced, efficient and responsive federation.”

Emphasising the best way to go about the pursuit of restructuring, Akume said: “As we engage with restructuring, we must do so with a spirit of patriotism, dialogue, and peace. It is always better to live in peace with each other as a family than be at war with one another.

“Our strength as a nation lies not in uniformity but in unity, in harnessing our diversity for collective progress. Restructuring must, therefore, be pursued as a unifying force, not a divisive weapon.”

He commended Celestine Omehia for his courage, intellect, and commitment in writing the book, adding that “it is a valuable contribution to the ongoing national dialogue and will undoubtedly enrich policy thinking, legislative reforms, and public understanding of this critical issue.”

Earlier, In his welcome address, Omehia, the author of the book, urged Nigerians not to be sentimental about the need to restructure the country.

He noted that the event was an opportunity to bring together all well meaning Nigerians for a national discuss on one of the very important issues which had been postponed several times.

Omehia said: “Let me make it clear that the event today is not just for the public presentation of my book. it is also for knowledge exposition and sharing for the common interest of Nigeria. “lt is an opportunity of bringing all well meaning Nigerians together for a national discuss on one important issue that has been postponed for several times. That is restructuring Nigeria.

“This book proposes the way forward for this needed dialogue. Let us not be too sentimental about the need to restructure Nigeria.

“In every establishment or any system of government, whether the system is succeeding or not, there is every need to improve on the success or failure of that system.

“This move to improve upon the success or failure of the system is what is needed today to restructure our system of governance.

“American Constitution has been restructured several times to accommodate the general interest of Americans. In fact, history has it that it has been amended 27 times, even when it was working well for the good of Americans.

“On the same stretch, the British system of government has been restructured several times before it is what it is.

“For instance, the monarchical constitution has been retained by the British system of government because it is working for them. Nigeria can do the same to improve on our governmental system for the good of Nigeria and Nigerians.”