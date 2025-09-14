Resident doctors suspend warning strike

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended its warning strike, two days after it commenced nationwide.

The doctors, who had withdrawn their services on Friday morning, announced the suspension late Saturday, directing members to return to work on Sunday.

NARD President, Dr. Tope Osundara, confirmed the decision in a WhatsApp message to journalists.

“Some of our demands have been met. The government has promised to look into other issues. Strike suspended; resumption to work tomorrow (today). We did this as a sign of goodwill and to assist Nigerians who are seeking healthcare in our various facilities,” he said.

Although Osundara did not provide details of the concessions secured, the strike had already disrupted services in public hospitals, leaving consultants and other health workers to manage heavy patient loads.

The doctors had embarked on the action to demand, among other issues, payment of the outstanding 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund, five months’ arrears from the 25–35 per cent Consolidated Medical Salary Structure review, settlement of salary backlogs, and arrears of the 2024 accoutrement allowance.

They also pressed for the prompt release of specialist allowances, recognition of postgraduate certificates, and improved welfare for resident doctors nationwide.

Vanguard News