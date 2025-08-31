Reps dismiss report of imminent showdown, back Speaker Abbas

House of Reps Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas.

By Gift ChapiOdekina

ABUJA — The House of Representatives has reaffirmed its support for its speaker, Dr Abbas Tajudeen, dismissing reports suggesting cracks within the chamber.

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Akin Rotimi, the lawmakers described as “misleading” a report published in the media on August 30, which presented isolated WhatsApp conversations among members as the official position of the House or its caucuses.

He said: “The House remains united under the leadership of Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, reflecting Nigeria’s diversity with 360 members from across political, ethnic, and religious backgrounds.’’

Rotimi noted that while members were free to air personal views, informal exchanges could not be mistaken for official resolutions.

He said all parliamentary decisions were reached through established procedures of debate, committee work and consensus building.

Addressing concerns raised in the report, the House clarified that delayed contractor payments affecting constituency projects were a nationwide challenge, not peculiar to lawmakers’ nominations.

He added that the leadership has engaged the minister of finance through the appropriations committees, with payments already underway.

On alleged irregularities in the recent National Assembly recruitment exercise, Rotimi explained that the process was handled solely by the National Assembly Service Commission, NASC, not lawmakers. However, he disclosed that the speaker has directed the House Committee on Public Service Matters to investigate the exercise and report back.

The House also dismissed insinuations that development projects were skewed in favour of particular regions, describing such claims as “false, divisive, and unhelpful.”

Rotimi maintained that under Speaker Abbas, the 10th Assembly has remained committed to national priorities, including project implementation, equitable employment opportunities and security of lives and property.

“The House leadership remains steadfast in upholding transparency, inclusiveness and fairness in its constitutional mandate of lawmaking, oversight, and representation,” the statement added.