Reps committee commends NDPHC for safety excellence at Calabar Power Plant

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Safety Standards and Regulations has praised the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) for maintaining exemplary safety practices at its 565MW Calabar Power Plant in Odukpani, Cross River State.

The commendation followed an on-the-spot visit to the facility on Monday, during which the Committee described the plant as one of the best they have inspected in terms of safety compliance.

Led by Committee Chairman, Hon. David Idris Zacharias, lawmakers noted significant improvements in workplace conditions and safety standards compared with their previous visit to the plant in 2018.

“Our impression is very positive, and my colleagues share the same view. We appreciate organisations that take health and safety seriously, and NDPHC deserves commendation for this,” Zacharias said. He added that the Committee’s mandate is to ensure Nigerians work in safe environments and enjoy healthy, productive lives.

While commending NDPHC, the lawmakers encouraged continued improvement, urging the company to enhance staff welfare by improving lighting in work areas, providing more rest spaces for shift workers, and ensuring adequate seating in offices.

Other Committee members on the inspection tour included Hon. Harrison Anozie Nwadike, Hon. Suleiman Abubakar Gumi, Hon. Kalejaiye Paul Adeboye, Hon. El-Rasheed Abdullahi, and Hon. Emmanuel Effiong Udo. The delegation assured that their recommendations would be forwarded to the Federal Government to promote sustained safety and welfare improvements across the power sector.

The Committee was guided around the facility by Engr. Ayoade Olanrewaju Bex, Chief Operating Officer of the Calabar Power Plant, and received on behalf of the Executive Director, Generation, Engr. Abdullahi Kassim, by Engr. Valerie Agberagba, General Manager of Generation Projects at NDPHC.

Engr. Agberagba said the Committee’s rating validated the company’s ongoing commitment to building a safe, efficient, and worker-friendly environment. “The Committee compared their 2018 report with what they saw today, and the difference was clear. This shows that NDPHC is serious about safety, regulatory compliance, and environmental standards,” she noted.

She added that management is addressing the areas identified for improvement, stressing that staff welfare remains a priority.

Also speaking, Mr. Austin Ijagem, Acting Head of Health, Safety, and Environment at NDPHC, disclosed that the plant has not recorded any fatal workplace accidents since operations began. He noted that many safety concerns raised in 2018 have now been fully resolved.

“The Committee acknowledged that most of the issues they highlighted in 2018 have been closed out. We are getting very close to achieving zero pending safety concerns at the Calabar Power Plant,” Ijagem said.