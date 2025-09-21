Rep Dasuki Distributes Solar Tools, Machines, Grants to Over 1,500 Constituents

Member representing Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency (Sokoto), Rep Abdussamad Dasuki, on Sunday empowered over 1,500 constituents with solar-powered tools, machines, and financial grants.

The distribution, in partnership with Border Communities Development Agency, took place in Dogondaji, Tambuwal local government, and featured solar-powered charging booths, solar water pumps, sewing machines, and grinding machines.

The solar booths, each capable of providing alternate power, were given to cooperatives to boost youth self-reliance, while farmers received solar pumps to support dry-season irrigation. Women entrepreneurs also benefitted from sewing and grinding machines to strengthen small-scale businesses.

“We have provided financial support to over 1,000 young people, offering grants between ₦50,000 and ₦500,000. Several cooperatives have received up to ₦1 million, reflecting my strong belief in giving our people the resources to grow their businesses, create jobs, and secure a brighter future,” he said.

Represented at the distribution ceremony by his Senior Legislative Aide, Attahiru Danmadi, Rep Dasuki reaffirmed his commitment to grassroots development.

“I believe in supporting small businesses because they are the backbone of local economies. By strengthening SMEs, we are not only reducing poverty, we are also building sustainable livelihoods across our communities”, he said.

The lawmaker said the initiative was aimed at promoting renewable energy, self-reliance, and entrepreneurship.

“My focus has always been on practical solutions that directly impact the lives of our people. Empowering youths and women is central to building sustainable livelihoods,” he stated.

“When women have the right tools and support, they not only earn income but also uplift their families and communities. This is why women remain central to every empowerment initiative I undertake.”

The lawmaker noted that the cash grants were deliberately designed to boost entrepreneurship.

The distribution of tools and financial grants is coming just two months after he supported 250 traders with ₦300,000 each to grow their SMEs.

At the event, attended by party leaders, community heads, and youth and women’s groups from across the constituency, the Chairman, Ambassador Chika Mai Turare, praised Rep. Dasuki for his effective representation in the National Assembly and for his numerous empowerment initiatives.

Some of Rep Dasuki’s empowerment initiatives include support for small business holders, including farmers, traders and artisans, to enhance their livelihoods under the Abdussamad Dasuki Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Grant, tagged ‘It’s Coming’.

Just last Monday, Rep Dasuki visited victims of bandit at Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Fakku (Kebbe LGA) and Jabo (Tambuwal LGA), where he provided immediate relief materials, including assorted food items and other essentials.