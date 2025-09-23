Remi Tinubu raises N20bn for National Library project

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu says over N20 billion has been raised so far towards the completion of the National Library project in Abuja.

The First Lady disclosed this while addressing State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, noting that the initiative was part of her 65th birthday celebration held on September 21, 2025.

Earlier, she had appealed to well-wishers to convert birthday greetings and gifts into donations under the “Oluremi at 65 Education Fund,” coordinated by the Federal Ministry of Education.

Mrs. Tinubu explained that she chose to dedicate her milestone birthday to God and to a cause she described as close to her heart rather than host a lavish party. “The completion of the National Library will be a great birthday gift for me,” she said.

Recalling her time as a senator, where she served on the Senate Committee on Education, the First Lady lamented that the education ministry was unable to build the project, which dates back to the Shehu Shagari administration.

She emphasised that libraries played a significant role in shaping her formative years and remain vital for nurturing young Nigerians.

Reacting to criticisms surrounding her efforts, Mrs. Tinubu urged citizens to adopt the spirit of service by emulating the words of the former American President, who said citizens should not think of what the country can do for them, but what they can do for their country.

According to her, Nigerians have donated over N20 billion, with more donations still forthcoming.

Vanguard News