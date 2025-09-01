Release Palestinian community leader – Coalition writes FG

President Bola Tinubu

By Folorunsho Olumuyiwa

A coalition of civil society organisations has petitioned the Federal Government, calling for the release of Ramzy Abu Ibrahim, a Palestinian community leader, and others reportedly taken into custody by Nigerian security operatives.

The petition, dated August 27, 2025, and addressed to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, urged caution in Nigeria’s handling of issues related to the long-standing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

The coalition, under the platform of Civic Trenches and co-signed by the United Action for Democracy (UAD), Workers Convergence, Centre for Human and Socio-Economic Rights, and Yoruba Youth Assembly, said the arrest raises concerns about due process and human rights protections.

The groups described Ibrahim as an advocate for Palestinian causes and argued that his detention could affect freedom of expression and association within Nigeria.

They urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to: Release Abu Ibrahim and others in line with the rule of law. Safeguard the rights of Palestinians living in Nigeria.

Ensure that Nigeria’s international agreements do not undermine its democratic values. The coalition further stressed that Nigeria should continue to uphold principles of justice, peace, and human dignity in its foreign policy, including supporting global peace efforts in the Middle East.

As of press time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had not issued an official response.