Regional Bank manager killed three weeks after promotion

By Adesina Wahab

A banker, Muhammed Suleiman, has been killed just three weeks after he was promoted to the position of Regional Manager by his employers, Union Bank PLC.

Suleiman was shot dead on August 4, this year while going from Kaduna to Katsina in the course of his work. The circumstances surrounding his death are still unclear.

His colleagues in the Federal Government College, Kaduna Old Students Association, FEGOKOSA, have called on the Inspector General of Police, Mr Tunji Egbetokun, to institute a probe into the killing of Suleiman.

Briefing newsmen in Lagos on Friday, the President of FEGOKOSA, Mr. Seyi Gambo, said the claim that bandits were the ones who killed their colleague should be looked into. Gambo, who was supported at the briefing by Binta Mora, the Secretary of FEGOKOSA, Uchenna Orazulike Nnoli, Global President, Federal Government College Ugwolawo Old Students Association and Williams, said insecurity should not be accepted as a national culture.

“Security must top everyone’s scale of preference in this country. It is only when there is life that we can talk about development, education, business and nation-building. Without safety, nothing else stands. Security challenges anywhere in Nigeria must be a concern to us all. Whether in the North, South, East or West, the pain of one community should be felt by every Nigerian. We must stand together – one for all , all for one”, he said.

He called on the Nigeria Police Force to keep the family, colleagues of the deceased, and the public abreast of its findings in the matter, urging the federal government, security agencies and corporate organisations and even the citizens to rise to the challenge of restoring safety in the country.