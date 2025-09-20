Raw Materials Council, NSCDC partner to tackle illegal mining

The Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Mining Marshals have struck a new partnership aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s fight against illegal mining and boosting the value of the country’s mineral resources.

The alliance was sealed during a courtesy visit by a delegation of the NSCDC Mining Marshals, led by the Commander, ACC Attah John Onoja, to the RMRDC headquarters in Maitama, Abuja.

Speaking during the visit, ACC Onoja explained that the mission of the Mining Marshals is not only to provide on-ground security but also to ensure that mineral resources are extracted in ways that align with national laws and contribute to economic growth. He emphasized that collaboration with RMRDC was crucial in areas such as data access, technical expertise, and support for the criminal prosecution of offenders.

“This visit is about synergy,” Onoja said. “To be effective in securing Nigeria’s mineral wealth, the Mining Marshals must work hand-in-hand with research institutions like the Raw Materials Council. Together, we can ensure that those who exploit our resources illegally are held accountable, and that the sector generates the value it should for the country.”

On his part, the Director-General of RMRDC, Professor Nnanyelugo M. Ike-Muanso, praised the Marshals for their commitment and discipline in tackling illegal mining. He assured the delegation that the Council would make available its resources to support their operations.

“The Council is prepared to assist with data sharing, joint training programmes, laboratory analysis of minerals, and technical support where necessary,” Ike-Muanso said. “We recognize the critical role security plays in our mandate of adding value to raw materials, and this collaboration will help align our scientific efforts with field realities.”

Also delivering a goodwill message on behalf of the NSCDC Commandant-General, Professor Ahmed Abubakar Audi, Commander Onoja reaffirmed the Corps’ commitment to providing security for mineral mapping exercises, especially in high-risk terrains where researchers and technical experts are most vulnerable.

The meeting ended with an exchange of paraphernalia between the two agencies, symbolizing what both sides described as a renewed commitment to protecting Nigeria’s mineral wealth.

Observers note that the partnership comes at a time when Nigeria’s solid minerals sector is grappling with widespread illegal activities that deprive the government of revenue, fuel insecurity, and undermine formal investment. Industry analysts argue that closer cooperation between security agencies and research bodies could provide the missing link in building a regulated, data-driven mining sector.

For years, experts have lamented that Nigeria’s mineral sector operates in silos, with enforcement agencies, regulators, and research institutions rarely working in unison. By bridging that gap, the new partnership between RMRDC and NSCDC may set the stage for a more coordinated approach to managing the country’s vast but underutilized mineral endowments.

While the exchange of pleasantries and paraphernalia provided a ceremonial end to the visit, the underlying message was clear: Nigeria’s fight against illegal mining will require more than just boots on the ground. It will demand the marriage of science and security, data and discipline—an alignment that this partnership now seeks to deliver.

