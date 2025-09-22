Rally behind Dangote Refinery, groups urge Nigerians

Aliko Dangote

Two civil society organisations, Rising-Up for a United Nigeria (RUN) and Citizens Awareness Against Corruption and Social Vices Initiative (CAACASVI), have called on Nigerians to support Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited as the downstream oil sector continues to evolve.

In a joint statement signed by RUN Secretary-General Comrade Ogwuche O. Jonathan and CAACASVI Deputy Coordinator Hauwa Umar, the groups described the refinery’s commencement of full operations in 2024 as a major development for Nigeria’s energy sector. The statement said the refinery has the potential to increase local refining capacity, create jobs, boost government revenue and reduce dependence on imported refined products.

The CSOs urged industry stakeholders to focus on expanding domestic refining capacity, either through individual investment or partnerships, rather than opposing existing investments. They said healthy competition and more local refineries would help strengthen the sector and improve supply stability.

The groups called for constructive engagement among regulators, marketers, refineries and other stakeholders to ensure fair competition and to safeguard investments that contribute to national energy security. They encouraged Nigerians to view the refinery as a national asset and to support efforts to deepen local refining and petrochemical capability.

RUN and CAACASVI concluded by urging collaboration across the industry to expand refining infrastructure and promote long-term stability, sustainability and affordability in the downstream sector.