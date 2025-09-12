‘Purpose over pressure’: PMK, Deji-Kurunmi inspire young women to shine

By Ebunoluwa Sessou, Abigial Aderibigbe & Emmanuella Donatus

Young women in Nigeria have been urged to embrace purpose, rise above limitations, and soar like eagles in their personal, professional, and spiritual journeys.

This charge was given at the just concluded ‘Blessed Above Women Conference’, BAWCO 2025, 12th edition, held at the Shepherd Hill Baptist Church, Lagos, powered by the women’s wing

The conference also featured inspiring messages from leadership coach Debola Deji-Kurunmi, alongside Pastor Mary Kristilere, and Minister Deborah Ajayi, they charged the participants to choose purpose over pressure in their pursuit of destiny.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Soar’ at the event, the Convener of BAWCO, Pastor Mary Kristilere, PMK, charged women to move in the direction of God’s vision and receive strategy from the Spirit of God to soar.

Also, Transformational Coach, Pastor Debola Deji-Kurunmi, DDK, charged women to be of good deeds, conduct and rise to motherhood adding that soaring is not man-made strategy but it is sponsored by the Spirit of God.

Meanwhile, the coordinator of Young Women’s Fellowship, Mrs. Oluwakemi Oyelade, stressed that challenges are inevitable, but faith in God enables women to rise above them.

“Every young woman should act according to the theme, which is about soaring. The truth is that there will always be challenges and limitations, but the Bible says God will help us rise above them. Just like the eagle does not stay when there are troubles, it rises higher,” she said.

Oyelade added that the fellowship focuses on practical and spiritual issues that matter to young women in today’s society. “We pick topics ranging from homemaking, cooking, and school essentials to navigating careers and family life. Going forward, we will do more in addressing the real needs of Nigerian women through the lens of scripture,” she explained.

One of the moderators, Afoke Ubiagege, urged participants not to allow obstacles to define them. “After this programme, I expect every woman; young and old; to soar in all endeavours. Even if they had experienced blockages before now, with the Word and the charge from this meeting, they have been pushed to make impact. Your mindset should be that, no matter what, you cannot remain on the ground like other birds. Be like the eagle soar above challenges,” she charged.

In her remarks, the President of the Women Missionary Society, Mrs. Stella Oyelola, commended Pastor Mary Kristilere (PMK), for sustaining the programme for 12 years. She said the conference continues to be a platform of inspiration for young women within and beyond the church.

“When Pastor Mary came, she felt the need to gather the young women together, and it has been a great achievement since then. The programme was initially held on Sundays but was shifted to Saturdays to accommodate more participants. This year, she introduced a tea break to encourage networking and interaction among participants,” Oyelola disclosed.

She further urged participants to take the theme seriously. “The word for young women is to soar and not limit themselves. Broaden your space, broaden your rising, and embrace opportunities,” she said.