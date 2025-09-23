Proposed Ogoja State ‘ll give us sense of belonging, rapid devt – Stakeholders

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AS different groups press for state creation, stakeholders from Cross River Northern Senatorial District of Cross River State, has asserted that creating of proposed Ogoja State will give them a sense of belonging and facilitate development in the region.

The call was made at the National Assembly just concluded public hearing on the review of Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution led by the Chairman, Constitution Review Committee, Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu.

Member, House of Representatives for Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency and sponsor of the bill, Hon. Godwin Offiono, led the Ogoja State Creation Team in making a formal submission before the Constitution Review Committee.

The Ogoja State Creation Team include retired Commissioner of Police, Lawrence Alobi, Senior Advocate of Nigeria Johnny Agim, Retired Air Vice Marshal Clement Ogbeche, Hon. Cletus Obun, Hon. Chris Etta, Senator Mathew Mbu, Dame (Bar) Comfort Otere, Chief Glimy Igim Modey, Hon. Joe Okem, Barr. Mark Enamhe, and Barr. Alex Edim.

For the Ogoja State Creation Team, the formal presentation before the committee was a milestone in a long journey, reflecting the resilience and determination of its advocates.

The group’s presentation was the outcome of years of advocacy, consultations, and sustained grassroots mobilisation, all aimed at ensuring that Ogoja’s demand is not only heard but given due consideration in the ongoing constitutional reforms.

Speaking during the session, Dr D.C. Enamhe stressed the need for fairness and balance in the federation.

“The call for new states in Nigeria remains a pressing issue. Among these, the case for Ogoja stands out as both genuine and deeply rooted in the principles of equity and the need for balanced national development. Ogoja deserves its rightful place within the Nigerian federation”, he said.