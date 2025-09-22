Projects Execution: Reps demand payment details from Accountant-General

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has directed the Accountant-General of the Federation, Shamseldeen Ogunjimi, to provide a detailed spreadsheet of payments made to contractors from the N2.4 trillion recently approved for project implementation.

The Office of the Accountant-General confirmed that about N2.4 trillion has been approved for payment. The Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, has also approved an additional N760 billion for warrants and cash backing, bringing the total to roughly N3.1 trillion, the House was told.

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, who chairs the Ad-hoc Committee on Budget Implementation, said the committee will verify that payments correspond to legitimate and completed works that benefit citizens. He stressed the need for transparency and verification from both government and contractors.

The meeting followed earlier protests by contractors over delayed payments. The committee first met on 4 September 2025 and reached an agreement that resulted in an initial 25% payment of outstanding fees. A follow-up appraisal meeting has been scheduled for 5 October 2025.

During the session, the Director of Funds in the Accountant-General’s office said the approved N2.4 trillion has largely been disbursed, with about N160 billion remaining outstanding from that amount.

Officials also reported approval of additional warrant and cash backing covering May through September.

Kalu welcomed the approvals but said the committee will scrutinise the payment list to ensure compliance and to resolve any discrepancies. He said the House will continue to follow up until the agreed actions are implemented.