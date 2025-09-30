PROJECTS: Egbema Youths accuses Ashima, Martins for neglecting Egbema Kingdom

Ijaw Youths from Egbema Kingdom in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State, have accused Chairman of Warri North Local Council, Hon Festus Ashima of neglecting Egbema Kingdom in projects execution.

They also accused Hon. Fred Martins, member representing Warri North in the Delta State House of Assembly of not executing projects in Egbema Kingdom.

According to them, “ No single bill has been sponsored in the interest of the Ijaws in the Warri North Local Government who massively voted him to power neither has he attracted any constituency project to Egbema Kingdom”

Their grievances were contained in a statement issued by Egbema Youth Political Forum (EGYPF), signed by Barr. Ebigbagha Baidi, President, and Barr. Ebiterigha Divine Ejemi, spokesman.

“ Several projects have been awarded, executed and commissioned across the other tribe (Itsekiri) which made up the Local Government Area within one year in office by the present administration, whereas no project has been carried out in Egbema Kingdom. This is nothing but a total neglect of the Ijaws who are by all standard part and parcel of the LGA.

“ it is a fact that Hon. Festus Ashima was elected by both ethnic groups in the LGA and as such, should not limit projects to just the Itsekiri communities and neglecting the Ijaw communities. He should be reminded that he is a Chairman to all and sundry therefore, one sided development is a clear deprivation of the dividends of Democracy to Egbema people who also contribute majorly to the economic growth of the LGA and by extension, the state and Nigeria. Hon. Ashima should know that such deliberate neglect is a direct call for acrimony in the peaceful council. To mention but a few are laudable projects carried out in Itsekiri Communities with non sited in any of our Ijaw communities.

“ The projects being executed in Itsekiri areas are, 6 Blocks of 2 bedrooms completed at Oborogh Community in the very difficult Riverine Area which was commissioned by the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III on the 19th day of December, 2024; ULTRA MODERN KOKO market with concrete Road; Installation of SOLAR POWERED STREET LIGHTS at the Market.

“ Others are Warri North LGA Lodge at the Local Government Council Secretariat, Koko; Completion of the Executive Complex in Koko, the Executive chairman’s Lodge; Clearing of canals within Koko and its adjoining towns; Ongoing installation of 33Kva Lines in Koko; The ongoing construction of health center in Eghoro; Nurses and teachers quarters in Eghoro.

They said it was a gross political marginalization and deprivation that should be corrected.

“ We have adopted several modalities to reach out to Hon. Ashima for a fair distribution of projects in the LGA but all efforts proved abortive. This deliberate deprivation of our entitled benefits in the council will no longer be accepted”

The Egbema youths said they were not feeling the impact from Fred Martins, representing them in the State House of assembly, adding that electing Fred Martins was their regrettable political mistake.

“ Fred Martin will not have the support of the Ijaws throughout his political career except he turns to a new leave before the effluxion of his tenure in office.

“ We therefore call on our listening and working Governor, His Excellency Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori and the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Dennis Guwor to caution the Council Chairman and Fred Martins over their one-sided representation. We should not be pushed to the extent to cause political unrest in the LGA”