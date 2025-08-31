Pro-Tinubu group celebrates VP Shettima at 59

The PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, under the leadership of High Chief Dr. Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has extended warm felicitations to Vice President Kashim Shettima on the occasion of his 59th birthday.

In a statement signed by Activist Sunday Adekanbi Asuku, the group praised the Vice President’s loyalty, commitment, and steadfast support for the Renewed Hope Administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The movement described Shettima as a visionary leader whose humility, resilience, and patriotism continue to inspire Nigerians, particularly the youth.

“On this special day, we join millions of Nigerians in celebrating a leader whose unwavering loyalty and dedication have remained a pillar of strength to President Tinubu’s administration,” the statement read.

It added: “Your humility, resilience, and patriotic zeal inspire faith in the Nigerian project and motivate younger generations toward service and nation-building. We pray that Almighty God grants you many more years in good health, wisdom, and strength as you continue to contribute to the growth and progress of our dear nation.”