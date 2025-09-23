Praise Fowowe and the urgency of family-centered leadership

Praise Fowowe

By Esther Ijewere

In societies where broken homes and fractured values are too often the norm, Praise Fowowe has emerged as a leading voice redefining what family life can and should be. A Nigerian speaker, author, and family life strategist, Fowowe is the Principal Consultant of Praise Fowowe Research LLC, where he pioneers family life innovation. He is also the founder of The Institute of Family Engineering & Development Africa. In 2025, he was honoured with the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award by U.S. President Joe Biden for his contributions to family life innovation and global family dynamics. His work underscores a vital truth: for nations to thrive, families must first be whole.

For over two decades, Fowowe has been at the forefront of family life education, parenting innovation, and values-based leadership. Through his groundbreaking models, he challenges cultural silences and equips families with practical tools to succeed. One of his most profound contributions is his dedication to raising well-rounded children while guiding African parents to remain rooted in culture, values, and intentional parenting.

What I find particularly compelling is the philosophy behind Praise Fowowe Research LLC: the belief that the Youniverse begins with individuals and families. Their mission is simple yet powerful, if we can help humanity become happy and fulfilled through innovation, collaboration across differences becomes possible. This vision is enacted through practical training programs, coaching, licensing, and consulting services across diverse cultures. In essence, the organization doesn’t just theorize about family success; it creates actionable, cross-cultural solutions that empower families and individuals to thrive.

Fowowe’s pioneering approach to “family engineering” demonstrates that just as businesses can be designed for success, families too can be intentionally built to foster resilience, wholeness, and confidence. His methods are not abstract theories, they are practical, deeply impactful, and transformative. They have influenced how many of us understand leadership, both within the home and in professional spaces.

His influence extends beyond Africa. The global recognition he has received highlights a universal truth: strong families build strong nations. At a time when governments debate policies and communities wrestle with social challenges, Fowowe’s work reminds us that meaningful transformation begins at home, the first classroom of leadership and values.

Celebrating Praise Fowowe is not just celebrating an individual; it is recognizing a movement that insists true societal change starts in our living rooms before it can ever take root in boardrooms or parliaments.

Esther Ijewere, a media consultant, wrote in from Toronto, Canada.