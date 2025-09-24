Police to arraign NURTW leader over death of dispatch rider

By Esther Onyegbula

The Lagos State Police Command said it will on Friday arraign a National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, leader, Shamsideen Adio, popularly known as Shameleon, over the alleged killing of a dispatch rider in Lagos Island.

Recalled that, Adio, 55, was arrested after he allegedly descended on the victim during a scuffle on Tapa Street, Lagos Island, on September 17, 2025. The victim, who was accused of scratching Adio’s vehicle, was said to have been beaten mercilessly by the suspect and his associates.

According to eyewitnesses, the rider was struck repeatedly with a helmet and fists until he collapsed. He was rushed to the hospital but later died from injuries sustained in the attack.Confirming the development, the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Bababseyi Oluseyi, said the suspect is currently being held at the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, Panti-Yaba.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State House of Assembly has also waded into the matter, insisting that the suspect and his accomplices must be prosecuted.

Chairman of the House Committee on Transportation, Adewale Adedeji, condemned the incident, describing it as “an act that must be condemned by every well-meaning Nigerian.”

He said: “We can just imagine a dispatch rider who left home to earn a living for himself not returning because somebody who thinks he is above the law decided to take his life. The sanctity of human life has no alternative and Shamsideen’s case must be handled to serve as a lesson.”