Police seize N15m worth of Indian Hemp, arrest 53 suspected cultists in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka — Operatives of the Special Anti-Cult Squad (SPACS) in Anambra State have intercepted Indian hemp valued at over N15 million and arrested 53 suspected cultists in separate operations across the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the breakthrough followed an intensified patrol aimed at curbing cult-related activities.

According to him, one suspect, 25-year-old Chiderah Obochi, was intercepted along the Old Onitsha–Awka Road at Ifitedunu, Dunukofia Local Government Area, while riding a motorcycle. A search revealed dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

“Upon interrogation, he confessed to being a drug runner in Umudioka Village, Dunukofia LGA. He later led operatives to the residence of one Ginika Okeke in the community, where 11 bags of the suspected cannabis sativa were recovered,” Ikenga stated.

He added that the seized substances would be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation.

In a related operation, police raided a suspected black spot at Ogidi, Idemili North LGA, following intelligence reports that cultists were gathering there to plan attacks.

“During the operation, 53 suspects—38 males and 15 females—were arrested. They are currently undergoing screening and profiling, after which those found culpable will be charged to court,” Ikenga said.

The PPRO reiterated the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property, assuring residents that efforts to restore peace and curb criminal activities in the state will be sustained.