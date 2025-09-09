Police intercept cache of firearms near Benue border in Nasarawa

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Police Command has intercepted a large cache of firearms and ammunition in Keana Local Government Area, a community bordering Benue State.

Commissioner of Police, Shettima Jauro, disclosed this on Tuesday during a press briefing at the Command’s headquarters in Lafia. He explained that the operation, which he personally led, was based on credible intelligence.

“On sighting our operatives, the suspects abandoned their luggage and fled into the forest. A search of the area led to the recovery of four AK-49 rifles, three AK-47 rifles, one G3 rifle, one sub-machine gun, 11 magazines, 4,046 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, and 75 cartridges,” CP Jauro said.

The CP also confirmed that within the past week, other operations had led to the arrest of nine suspects and the recovery of 38 firearms, 4,264 rounds of live ammunition, and a vehicle.

In Akwanga Local Government, two suspects were arrested at the motor park. One of them was found in possession of five locally fabricated rifles. According to the CP, the suspects are cooperating with investigators.

Other arrests included two individuals in Lafia suspected of being involved in the production and distribution of firearms. Police also recovered 13 single and double-barrel guns, 10 revolvers, three swords, charms, three police uniforms, a face cap, and tools allegedly used for firearm fabrication.

In a separate case, two persons were arrested in Lafia for alleged criminal conspiracy, impersonation, and possession of a suspected stolen vehicle. Items recovered included a military jungle hat, two shirts with security force insignia, and a black Peugeot 508 car.

Commending residents and officers for their collaboration, CP Jauro assured that the Command remains committed to flushing out criminal elements and ensuring the safety of the state.