Police detain four for alleged cattle rustling in Jigawa

The Police in Jigawa have detained four suspects for alleged cattle rustling and car theft in Hadejia town.

He said police operatives attached to the Hadejia Area Command apprehended a suspect with two stolen bulls on Sept. 18, at Kwanar Bazawarai area of Hadejia town.

The spokesman of the command, SP Shiisu Lawan, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Dutse.

Shiisu said the 47-year-old suspect (name withheld) hailed from Garin Mutumdaya village in Kiriksamma Local Government Area of the state.

“The suspect was in possession of two bulls reasonably suspected to have been stolen, and promptly detained and recovered the animals,” he said.

The spokesman said that the investigation into the case was still ongoing, while efforts are being intensified to arrest his accomplices.

Shiisu said the police also nabbed three suspects for alleged car theft on Sept. 17, in Hadejia,

Lawan stated that the stolen vehicle was recovered in good condition, adding that the suspects would be charged in court upon completion of the investigation.

The statement quoted the Commissioner of Police, Dahiru Muhammad, as commending the officers for their vigilance and determination in combating crime across the state.

The CP reiterated its commitment to intensify patrols, raids and surveillance to rid the state of criminal activities.

While urging residents of the state to support the police with credible information to prevent and detect crimes, Muhammad enjoined them to be law-abiding.

