Police detain 156 suspects in one month in Jigawa

The Nigeria Police Force

The Police Command in Jigawa states that it has apprehended 156 suspects for various offenses in the last month.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Dahiru Muhammad, who confirmed this on Wednesday in Dutse, stated that operatives of the command arrested the suspects across the state between July 8 and September 1, 2025.

He said that 50 of the suspects had been detained for alleged drug peddling, 43 theft, 16 vandalism, 16 rape and unnatural offences, 18 culpable homicide, 10 robbery, two gun running, and one for kidnapping.

Muhammad said the police recovered two fabricated AK-47 Rifles, three cars, four motorcycles, one tricycle, a large quantity of vandalised cable wire, 22 cell phones, and 14 cows.

He said the operatives also recovered drugs and narcotic substances, including 3,907 pieces of exol tablet; 11,742 pieces of D5 tablet, 395 pieces of tramadol tablet, 1,121 pieces of diabetes tablet, 861 pieces of cannabis, 288 pieces of rubber solution and 40 pieces of lara capsules.

The commissioner said the feat achieved reflected the unwavering efforts of the officers and men of the command.

While commending the police personnel for their dedication and professionalism, Muhammad lauded the Jigawa government, security agencies, traditional rulers, religious leaders, community-based organisations, and the people of the state for their support to the command.

“I wish to assure the good citizens of Jigawa that the command is ready to collaborate and partner with all to ensure peace, safety and security of the state,” he said.

Vanguard News