Police debunk Rhodes-Vivour’s allegation of collusion with APC thugs

By Efe Onodjae

The Lagos State Police Command has dismissed allegations made by Labour Party chieftain, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, that the Nigerian Police were collaborating with All Progressives Congress (APC) thugs to establish a one-party state.

Rhodes-Vivour had made the claims during a live interview on ARISE Television’s Morning Show on Sunday, September 7, 2025.

However, in response, the Command described his assertions as “unfounded and mischievous,” stressing that the police remain neutral and non-partisan in their operations.

According to a statement signed by the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bababeyi Oluseyi, the Commissioner of Police had directed the deployment of conventional officers, Tactical Squads, and the Police Mobile Force to Alimosho LGA and other parts of the state strictly to ensure law and order.

The Command clarified that the APC in Alimosho Federal Constituency had duly notified the police about its sensitization exercise on Continuous Voter Registration, which held peacefully at Lion Field, Iyana-Ipaja, on Saturday, September 6, with officers deployed for security. It added that no letter of notification or request for police protection was received from Rhodes-Vivour regarding any political rally in the area on that day.

Police records further revealed that trouble broke out at the Christ Gospel Mission International Campground during a prayer program, when, according to worshippers, a political rally was forcefully staged within the religious premises. The statement said the Commissioner of Police personally led officers to restore order, describing Rhodes-Vivour’s intrusion as “sacrilegious” and capable of endangering lives.

On the politician’s claim that a Deputy Commissioner acted as a gateman and that coaster buses were damaged during the incident, the police insisted that such allegations were false and unsubstantiated. The Command added that no formal complaint has been lodged at any police formation across Lagos regarding the purported damages or injuries.

“The Lagos State Police Command will continue to remain neutral, apolitical, and firm in the enforcement of law and order while resisting any attempt to drag the Force into partisan politics,” the statement read.

Vanguard News