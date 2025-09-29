Police arrest two kidnap suspects in Nasarawa

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested two suspected kidnappers who had been terrorizing residents of Doma and Lafia local government areas through threats of abduction and ransom demands.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ramhan Nansel, disclosed this in a statement issued Monday in Lafia.

He said the suspects were apprehended following complaints from residents of Saman Laraba in Doma LGA and others in Lafia, who reported receiving threatening calls demanding ₦3 million or risk abduction.

“Further investigations revealed that the same suspects had been contacting several residents of Doma, demanding ransom. Some victims admitted they had already paid,” the statement read.

Acting on credible intelligence, police operatives arrested: Abubakar Abdullahi, 28, from Jalti Village, Dass LGA, Bauchi State And Abdullahi Isah, 32, from Tudun Alaramma, Doma LGA, Nasarawa State

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to extorting between ₦6 million and ₦7 million from different individuals in both Doma and Lafia.

The Commissioner of Police, Shetima Jauro Mohammed, has ordered their transfer to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Lafia, for further discreet investigation.

He reassured the public of the Command’s commitment to fighting crime and urged residents to continue providing timely and useful information to the police to ensure a safer society.