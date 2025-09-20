Police arrest transformer vandals in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Police Command has stated that it arrested two persons in the Bunza Local Government Area of Kebbi State for vandalising and stealing a transformer armoured cable belonging to the Government Secondary School, Bunza.

The spokesperson of the Kebbi State Police Command, CSP Nafiu Abubakar, in a statement on Saturday, said that the electricity vandals broke into the school premises after tying up the nightwatchman, Muhammad Danda Nasharu, before proceeding to the transformer, where they used a chainsaw to remove the armoured cable and other vital parts of the transformer.

However, acting on credible information, the DPO Bunza local government, alongside vigilantes, mobilised to the scene and immediately arrested two persons, one Sanusi Muhammad and Ibrahim Lawal, all from Sokoto State, while the rest took to their heels, hence a Toyota Eagle Eye with Niger State registration number was recovered.

The statement added that the two fleeing suspects were subsequently arrested after discreet investigations by the State Criminal Investigations Unit.

Commissioner of Police Bello Sani commended the efforts of the team and urged them to sustain the crackdown on electricity vandals and thieves.

He said the Police are battle-ready to ensure all critical government and public assets are protected in Kebbi State.