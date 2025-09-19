Police arrest cleric with suspected human flesh

By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a middle-aged Islamic cleric, identified as Alfa Basiru, found in possession of items suspected to be human flesh at the Ibadan Toll Gate end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

In a related development, the Command’s Stop and Search team also recovered an abandoned Toyota Camry vehicle, after its driver reportedly fled on foot during a routine search on the expressway.

The Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Adewale Osifeso, made the disclosure via the Command’s verified X (formerly Twitter) handle yesterday.

He stated that the discovery involving the cleric occurred during a Stop and Search operation conducted by the Federal Highway Patrol Team on a Lagos-bound commercial bus with registration number XA 561 IRG at the Ibadan Toll Gate area.

According to Osifeso, the case has been transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Iyaganku, for further investigation.

He added that forensic analysis would be carried out on the seized items to determine their content.

In a separate incident, Osifeso also confirmed the recovery of a Toyota Camry vehicle abandoned by its driver during another search operation.

He explained that police operatives flagged down the car during a Stop and Search, at which point the driver attempted to evade arrest by fleeing the scene. The vehicle has since been taken into police custody.

“The car has been taken into custody by the Command, while members of the public with legitimate claims to the vehicle are urged to come forward with verifiable documents or contact the Police Command,” Osifeso stated.

He further emphasised that the Stop and Search operations being carried out by the command are not exaggerated security theatrics, but rather deliberate and strategic efforts to maintain law and order, as well as ensure the safety of residents and travellers within Oyo State.