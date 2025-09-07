Police arrest 13 suspected drug peddlers in Jigawa

The Police command in Jigawa has arrested 13 suspected drug peddlers in coordinated raids across five Local Government Areas of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Lawan Shiisu, disclosed this in a statement issued in Dutse on Sunday.

Shiisu said the arrests followed credible intelligence reports and subsequent raids on identified criminal hideouts within the affected areas.

He said the renewed effort aimed at ridding Jigawa of crime and criminality resulted in several coordinated raids on hideouts and black spots across the state.

According to him, the operations were executed by crack teams from Dutse, Guri, Birnin Kudu, Bamaina, Babura, and Roni divisions, acting on intelligence about drug dealers.

The raids led to the arrest of 13 suspects, aged between 18 and 40, from Dutse, Guri, Roni, Birnin Kudu, Babura, and Nguru in Yobe State.

Items recovered included 704 pieces of Exol, 264 Tramadol tablets, three Diazepam tablets, 2,042 D5 tablets, 48 rubber solutions, 148 wraps, and four blocks of Indian hemp.

Other exhibits included a Vivo mobile phone suspected to be stolen, 602 white and red capsules, and six litres of liquid substances of an undisclosed nature.

Shiisu said the suspects had been charged in court after completion of discreet investigations.

He quoted Commissioner of Police, Mr Dahiru Muhammad, as restating the command’s commitment to keeping Jigawa safe and warning criminals to desist or face consequences.

Muhammad urged the public to continue providing credible and timely information to the police, ensuring a prompt response.

“The Command assures residents of its dedication to sustaining peace, safety, and security across all communities,” Shiisu added.

Vanguard News