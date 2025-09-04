Plateau Assembly stops forced textbook purchases, graduation rites in schools

To regulate the activities of house agents

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Plateau State House of Assembly has resolved to halt the compulsory yearly purchase of textbooks imposed on parents by schools across the State, insisting that books should be re-circulated among pupils, including siblings, as part of measures to reduce the financial burden on families.

The resolution followed a motion moved by Mr. Joseph Bukar, representing Shendam Constituency, and seconded by Mr. Mathew Kwarpo of Mangu South, during plenary.

Presenting the motion, Mr. Bukar condemned the practice of compelling parents to buy new textbooks every academic session, describing it as exploitative and unjust, stressed that parents in Plateau State are not seeking privileges but fairness and relief, and added that adopting a sustainable textbook policy would make education more affordable and inclusive.

Following deliberations, the House resolved that parents should have the freedom to re-use textbooks or buy them from sources outside the schools.

The lawmakers further recommended a four-year textbook cycle, where approved materials remain in use for at least four academic sessions, a practice already implemented in other States in the country.

The Assembly also encouraged Parent-Teacher Associations and schools to establish book banks and swap schemes to ease costs and promote responsible reuse.

Similarly, the lawmakers frowned at the growing trend of annual graduation ceremonies in nursery and primary schools, and described the practice as unnecessary and wasteful, arguing that it imposes needless financial pressure on parents without adding value to pupils’ education.

Consequently, they resolved that the ceremonies must be discontinued across the State.

To ensure compliance, the House directed its Committee on Education to summon Heads of private schools and officials of the Ministry of Education to communicate the resolutions, warning that erring schools would face strict sanctions.

In another development, the Assembly deliberated on a motion by Mr. Gabriel Dewan, Member representing Pankshin North, calling for regulation of unauthorized house agents in the State.

Members condemned their exploitative activities, including illegal fees and exorbitant charges, and resolved to prohibit such practices by introducing a licensing system while repealing the outdated Rent Edict.

Closing the session, Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Naanlong Daniel commended members for their sacrifices and robust contributions, and assured that the Assembly remains committed to enacting laws and resolutions that will bring relief and sustainable development to the people of Plateau.