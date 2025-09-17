PFN harps on succession, integrity, accountability

Dr Femi Akojenu, Dr. Olumide Emmanuel, Calvary Bible Church, Pst Yemi David’s, PFN Lagos State Chairman, Apostle Iyke Ejiaku, Chairman PFN Alimosho Province, and Pst. Blessing Olamijulo, Vice Chairman PFN Alimosho Province at the Biennial Ministers’ Conference 2025

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, has called on Ministers of God to be deliberate in succession plan, financial prudence and set strong moral standards among themselves.

The call was made at the third edition of the Biennial Ministers’ Conference and open air crusade in Lagos with a view to raise a new crop of responsible church leaders who will address the challenges confronting churches in Nigeria.

With the theme, ‘Help From Above’ taking from Psalm 37: 40, is aimed at bringing all the churches in the Alimosho Local Government Area together for Christ in soul-winning.

Speaking, the State Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Lagos chapter and founding Pastor of Global Impact Ministries, Pastor Yemi Davids, explained that the conference was designed to “build leaders that build the church” by equipping them with skills to manage people and resources while offering encouragement to pastors under pressure.

He cautioned younger ministers against moral failings, stressing that charisma alone cannot sustain a calling.

“Your gift can make you visible but your character will help you last,” he said. “While you are developing your gift, reinforce it with solid character so you don’t damage your future.”

One of the guest speakers, the Senior Pastor of Calvary Bible Church, Pastor Olumide Emmanue urged ministers to see the need in succession plan adding that, the call of God is “a generational call” that must flow from one generation to another.

According to him, God is the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob adding that every minister of God must be intentional, in the succession plan that is geared towards raising the next generation.

He warned ministries against living from hand to mouth, urging churches to cultivate a savings culture and invest part of their weekly offerings in treasury bills, bonds and fixed deposits while encouraging legitimate ventures such as schools, restaurants, salons and transport services to fund projects rather than allowing funds “sit idle.”

On criticism that such initiatives turn churches into business centres, Emmanuel insisted that, the church is “the business of soul-winning and life transformation.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of PFN Alimosho Province, Apostle Iyke Ejiaku, condemned the trend of disparaging older men of God on social media, describing it as ‘unbiblical.”

He said the forum was designed to correct such errors and remind ministers that “the same God who called Pastor A is the one who called Pastor B.”

The multi-day programme will also feature evening crusades with empowerment sessions, healing, deliverances and outreach to widows and indigent persons.

According to Ejiaku, putting the event together costs “millions of naira” but is worth it as each participating pastor represents thousands of congregants who will take the lessons back to their churches.