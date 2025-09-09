Peter Obi thanks well-wishers after doctor’s advised break



The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2025 election, Peter Obi, has expressed gratitude to Nigerians for their support during his time away from the spotlight on health grounds.

In a post on his verified X handle on Tuesday, Obi thanked everyone who wished him well.

He announced that he resumed public engagements yesterday, with a visit to a small business owned by someone he met during the course of his activities.

Obi said, “Yesterday, I visited Maison de Helen (MDH) factory, a proudly Nigerian luxury fashion brand that has existed since 1990 under the visionary designer Helen Unuane, who learnt this talent from her mother and has now passed this visionary talent to her daughter, Elsie Unuane.

“MDH is more than a textile house, it is a living proof of how Nigerian creativity, heritage, and enterprise can resonate on the global stage.

“The use of remarkable fabrics and textiles, especially from the Akwete people of Nigeria, to produce elegant and world-class sought-after fashion pieces sustains the impact of our culture on the global stage.

“Studies have consistently shown that SMEs are the backbone of any economy especially for developing nations.

“Globally, the textile and apparel industry is valued at $1.7 trillion and employs over 300 million people. Nigeria is yet to fully tap into this.

“MDH provides direct and indirect employment of over 50 young Nigerians and can do more with more investment and support.

“In countries like Bangladesh, textiles account for over 70% of exports, which is about $50 billion; this alone is more than what Nigeria earns from oil.

“These are clear examples of how textiles can drive growth, create jobs, and power exports in an economy.

“By contrast, Nigeria’s textile industry has collapsed to a regrettable level, where it contributes little to nothing to our economy. This shows an untapped potential in our economy.

“Looking at the factory today and watching the dedication of the workers, especially in little details, continues to show what is possible, if we are committed to moving the country from consumption to production by supporting SMEs.

“We must replicate this success story across thousands of SMEs in Nigeria.

“Investing in SMEs will serve as an engine to lift millions out of poverty, and position Nigeria as a hub of creativity and trade in the global economy. A New Nigeria is POssible. -PO.” End.

