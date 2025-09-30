PENGASSAN strike shuts petrol stations, power supply falls below 3,500MW

File name: Filling station

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Petrol stations across the country were shut on Tuesday as the strike by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) entered its second day, forcing black marketers back on the streets.

Checks around Abuja city centre and suburbs showed most filling stations closed in compliance with the directive of the union leadership. The industrial action also grounded key government agencies in the petroleum sector, including the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.), the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The crisis spilled into the power sector as electricity generation dropped below 3,500 megawatts on Tuesday morning. Grid data showed that by 6pm, allocation to distribution companies had fallen to 3,656MW, with Abuja DisCo receiving 509MW, Ikeja Electric 502MW, and Eko DisCo 427MW. Most gas-fired plants were off the grid, with Delta (404MW) and Odukpani NIPP (209MW) serving as the main suppliers.

The face-off between PENGASSAN and the $20 billion Dangote Refinery reportedly stems from the disengagement of about 800 workers by the company.

In a statement, the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) attributed the power shortfall to disruptions in the gas supply chain caused by the strike. It said generation fell from over 4,300MW on Sunday, 28 September, to about 3,200MW at its lowest point.

NISO explained that it deployed contingency measures to avert a nationwide blackout, including increased hydropower generation, real-time load balancing, and selective load shedding. “These timely actions minimized the impact of the labour-induced gas shortages and sustained supply to critical loads,” the agency said, while reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding grid stability.