PENGASSAN alleges mass transfer of members out of Dangote refinery

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, has accused the management of the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals of transferring its members, including Nigerian engineers, to other subsidiaries in an attempt to weaken its presence at the facility.

In a petition by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Branch, addressed to the Lagos Zonal Chairman of PENGASSAN, the union alleged that Nigerian engineers who joined the association had been redeployed to Dangote Sugar and other business units under circumstances it considers punitive.

According to the petition by Branch Chairman, Abdulfatai Muhammed, and Secretary, Eseoghene Choice, the action contradicts Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution, which guarantees workers’ right to freedom of association.

The union also raised concerns about working conditions at the refinery, alleging that many engineers lack adequate personal protective equipment, PPE, and are exposed to hazardous environments without hazard allowance, health insurance, or compensation.

On remuneration, PENGASSAN claimed that Nigerian engineers at the refinery are among the lowest paid in the midstream and upstream oil and gas sector, despite the sensitive nature of their jobs. It further claimed that expatriates occupy the majority of top management positions at the refinery, contrary to the intent of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act of 2010.

The petition further criticised the refinery’s recent decision to sell petrol exclusively in dollars, warning that the policy could weaken the naira, fuel inflation, and affect Nigeria’s energy security.

“The consistent pattern of conduct reflects victimisation of Nigerian workers, breach of the constitution, and policies that undermine the national interest,” the union stated.

The association called on the leadership of PENGASSAN, the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, and relevant government agencies to urgently intervene, describing the matter as one of “urgent national importance.”

Dangote refinery had earlier dismissed allegations of mass sack and unfair treatment of Nigerian workers, insisting that more than 3,000 Nigerians are currently employed at the plant.

The company explained that expatriates were engaged to provide technical expertise and knowledge transfer and maintained that Nigerians remain the majority of its workforce.