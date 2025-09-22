Peace without justice impossible — Jerry Gana

…as IPCR marks 25 years, International Day of Peace

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

Former Minister of Information and pioneer Minister of Cooperation and Integration in Africa, Professor Jerry Gana, has stressed that genuine peace cannot exist without justice, fairness, and equity.

Speaking in Abuja on Monday at the 25th anniversary of the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), which coincided with the 2025 International Day of Peace, Gana warned that injustice remains the greatest threat to peace in any society.

“Peace without justice is impossible because injustice breeds resentment and fuels conflict,” he said. “Once people feel excluded, oppressed, or denied their fair share of resources, they are more likely to resist authority, making peace fragile and unsustainable.”

The elder statesman, who recalled laying the foundation for IPCR during his tenure, commended the Institute’s resilience but urged the Federal Government to strengthen border security and leadership integrity to sustain peace.

“Peace is justice in action. Peace is leadership with integrity. Peace is equitable distribution and fairness. Wherever there is injustice, conflict is inevitable,” he said, adding that secure borders remain crucial to tackling Nigeria’s insecurity.

Gana also lamented the global decline in peacefulness, citing the 2025 Global Peace Index. “Too often we define peace as merely the silence of guns. But lasting peace is far more profound. Peace delayed is peace denied. Peace begins not in conference halls, but in human hearts,” he noted.

In his remarks, Director-General of IPCR, Dr. Joseph Ochogwu, described the 25th anniversary as a milestone in the Institute’s journey of peacebuilding. He said the theme of this year’s International Day of Peace, “Act Now for a Peaceful World,” was both a call to action and reflection.

“Peace is not merely the absence of war, but the presence of justice, equity, and dignity for all. For a quarter of a century, IPCR has been at the forefront of this noble cause,” Ochogwu said, commending staff, stakeholders, and past leaders for sustaining the vision.

He also praised President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, saying its alignment with IPCR’s goals provides a fresh opportunity to consolidate peace in rural communities and beyond.

Similarly, Acting Director of the ECOWAS Early Warning Directorate, Onyinye Onwuka, called for empathy, inclusivity, and opportunities for women and youth in decision-making as a pathway to sustainable peace.

As part of activities marking the anniversary, IPCR carried out humanitarian support for internally displaced persons (IDPs), interfaith initiatives, mental health programmes, and grassroots outreach through its zonal peacebuilding offices nationwide.