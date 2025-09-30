PDP’ll retain Oyo, reclaim Presidency in 2027 —Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

IBADAN — GOVERNOR ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, yesterday, expressed optimism that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will remain in office beyond 2027 in the state, while it will also reclaim the presidency and win massively in the next general elections.

The governor stated this at the Oyo State PDP State Congress, citing the party’s respect for internal democracy and the amicable conduct of its congresses as a pointer to its strength.

Addressing party faithful at the Basketball Area of the Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasingba, Ibadan, venue of the state congress, the governor commended the rancour-free congresses held by the PDP from the Wards to Local Governments and the State levels, noting that the process would ensure the party’s retention of power beyond 2027 in Oyo State.

He tasked the new state executive members to work hard towards ensuring the PDP’s victory in all elections, from local to national levels.

His words: Makinde said: “I want to congratulate all of us in advance because I believe, in this party, we won’t all labour in vain. We will all reap the fruits of our labour in this government.

“Let me assure you once again that those who are yet to get something from this government will be reached soon.

“This exercise is to ensure that the PDP continues to remain in power in Oyo State beyond 2027.

“So, the executives that will emerge from this exercise, your mandate is clear — deliver PDP from the Presidential to the Councillorship position in 2027.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman of the Oyo State PDP Congress Electoral Panel, Senator Austin Akobundu, commended Governor Makinde, party leaders, and stakeholders for their commitment and efforts in fostering unity within the PDP, stressing that the congress was of great significance to the party.