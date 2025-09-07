PDP South West chieftain dumps party, joins APC

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A member of Ogun State chapter of the People’s Democratic Democratic Party, PDP and Southwest Chairman of The Alternative, Olusola Salau, has disclosed plans to defect to the ruling All Progressive Congress, (APC).

Salau announced his defection on Monday, in a statement he personally signed and made available to Vanguard in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

Salau noted that himself, alongside his large number of followers, would be joining forces with the ruling party to make it stronger and help in making the state better.

He clarified that while he decamps to APC, he remains the Southwest chairman of The Alternative; a national opposition movement coalition focused on revitalizing and reorienting Nigeria’s democracy towards ideological clarity, integrity, and transparency.

The statement reads, “I want to make an official declaration that I am no more LADO, I am no longer a PDP member.

“I was the first strong mobilization expert for LADO’s House of Representatives election. I was the first with God that started LADO for Governor.

“As a political analyst, I have told my followers that we are done with PDP and we are moving in large numbers to Join His Excellency Prince Dapo Abiodun in our next political movement, and taking APC from other parties to make it stronger than we have heard about it in the past.

“There is nothing for Ogun State PDP, I finally made up my mind, an experienced politician like me must know that in Ogun State and the entire Southwest, nothing for PDP and I told all the leadership of the party, enough is enough” he stressed.

“ I am looking forward to seriously working with the party and the Executive Governor of Ogun State” the statement concluded.