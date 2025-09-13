PDP members elect ward leaders in Edo

Members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo on Saturday defied a heavy downpour to participate in the party’s ward congresses, electing new executives and delegates across the 192 wards of the state.

At Oredo Wards I, II, and III in Benin City, which the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) monitored, the exercise was peaceful, with enthusiastic party members turning out to cast their votes.

Dr Tony Aziegbemi, the state caretaker chairman of the party, who monitored the exercise alongside members of the ward congress electoral committee from Abuja, said the turnout reflected the party’s resilience and rising strength.

“The ward congresses were very peaceful. Members of the PDP were very vibrant and very active, and they elected the 17-member executive in the various wards we attended.

“From what we saw, we are so excited and happy and cannot thank PDP members in the state enough for the enthusiasm,” he said.

Aziegbemi admitted that he was initially unsure of what to expect but was moved by the commitment of members who braved the rain.

“I’ll be very honest with you, I was a little bit jittery when I went with the panel to witness some of the wards. I didn’t know what to expect.

“But I was pleasantly surprised with the way PDP faithful came out under the rain. As early as 7:30 a.m., people were already at the grounds to cast their votes. We think PDP is rising, and we believe we will give the APC a run for their money,” he said.

The PDP chairman further expressed confidence that the “abysmal failure of the government both at the federal and state levels” would pave the way for PDP to reclaim Edo in 2027.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the PDP Ward Congress Electoral Committee, Mr Tariga Tulagha, praised the peaceful conduct and unity displayed by party members.

“We went out for the purpose of conducting the elections for officers and delegates across all wards.

“So far, the exercise was peaceful. There was no trouble, and there was full compliance with the provisions of the law. Despite the rain, people came out in their numbers, and we are impressed,” he said.

Tulagha dismissed speculations of internal crisis, stressing that unity was evident in the outcome of the polls.

“We observed a unity of purpose. If there was division, it would have been reflected during the voting process.

“When motions were raised, those in support of those elected said ‘aye’ 100 per cent, and the ‘nays’ were zero. So, the issue of factions does not apply here,” he added. (NAN)