PDP inaugurates Ovwian ward executives, empowers widows

By Akpokona Omafuaire, UGHELLI

OVWIAN – The Udu Local Government Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) inaugurated its new Ward Executive Council (Exco) and extended support to local widows during a grand ceremony held Tuesday at the Ovwian Community Town hall.

The event, which saw a large turnout of party members, and supporters, the event underscores recent decamping from the party to the All Progressive Congress Party.

It was a pivotal moment for the local chapter, as the newly inaugurated Exco was entrusted with the task of further strengthening the party’s presence and commitment to the people of Udu.

The ceremony began with the formal inauguration of the new Ward Exco members, a process led by the Udu PDP Chairman, Comrade Johnbull Kenairu, who underscored the importance of unity, teamwork, and dedication in the upcoming political season.

The new Exco members led by Comrade William Saiki were sworn in with a pledge to work for the welfare of the community and uphold the ideals of the PDP.

“We are committed to creating an inclusive, vibrant, and responsive local government. Our focus will be on improving the lives of our people, particularly the most vulnerable,” said Kenairu in his address.

The Ward Exco was elected with the goal of revitalizing the party’s structures across Udu, ensuring better coordination of party activities at the grassroots level, and enhancing the party’s engagement with the electorate ahead of the next general elections.

In addition to the inauguration, the event also featured a significant empowerment initiative aimed at supporting widows who refused to decamp and their entitlement was withheld in the Udu community.

A total of 14 widows were presented with various financial with promise to empower more.

The empowerment initiative, a hallmark of the Ovwian PDP’s commitment to social welfare, was spearheaded by Chief Moses Uparan, PDP Leader and like minds.

In his speech, Uparan highlighted the party’s commitment to ensuring that no member of the community is left behind, especially in difficult circumstances.

“We understand that many of our widows face hardships that go beyond the ordinary challenges. Through this initiative, we hope to give them not just material support, but also the opportunity to build a better future for themselves and their families,” Uparan stated.

The widows expressed deep gratitude for the support, with many describing it as a life-changing gesture that would provide them with the resources to improve their livelihoods and contribute to their families’ well-being.

The event also served as a reminder of the unity within the PDP, with both leaders and members coming together to affirm their shared vision for the future of Udu Local Government.

The newly inaugurated Exco led by Saiki noted that its sights is on the future, that there is a renewed sense of purpose and determination within the party, with plans to further engage the people of Udu through various social and developmental programs.

“We are just beginning. This is a step toward ensuring that Udu grows and prospers for the benefit of all its residents,” concluded Saiki.

The ceremony ended with a call for unity and collective action as the PDP looks ahead to the challenges and opportunities of the coming months.