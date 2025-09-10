PDP Crisis: Lagos, Osun leaders reject zoning, back Gbenga Hashim

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim.

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is facing mounting internal tensions after stakeholders in Lagos and Osun States rejected the party’s zoning formula and declared support for business leader Dr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim as their preferred candidate.

Some party members are concerned that the rejection could reshape the PDP’s internal politics ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In Osogbo, party members gathered under the leadership of Alhaji Abass Olaniyi, South West Coordinator of the Gbenga Hashim Solidarity Movement (GHSM).

“The era of division is over in Nigeria. What the country needs now is competence, capacity, and a unifier,” Olaniyi said.

In Lagos, another rally of local government and senatorial officials, coordinated by Hon. Ola Azeez, also rejected zoning.

“The era of division is over in Nigeria. This is a new era of competence and capability, and a symbol of that new vision,” Azeez said.

The two rallies reflect wider resistance to the party leadership. Last week, PDP stakeholders in Oyo and Ondo also opposed zoning, warning it could spark internal realignments.

In the Federal Capital Territory, the PDP chapter has already adopted Hashim as its candidate, while stakeholders in Plateau and Kano have staged protests and voiced opposition to zoning.