PCN digitises pharmacy technician certification exam, expands digital drive

The Pharmacy Council of Nigeria, PCN, has taken another major step in its digital transformation agenda with the introduction of computer-based testing for the Pharmacy Technicians’ National Pre-Certification Examination, NPCE.



The two-day qualifying examination, which commenced on Wednesday, September 10, is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, September 11, 2025, with centres spread across nearly all states of the federation.

The development follows the successful digitization of the Pre-Registration Examination for Pharmacists, PEP, which has been conducted electronically for over five years.



According to the PCN Registrar, Pharm. Ibrahim Babashehu Ahmed,” the adoption of computer-based testing is designed to strengthen the security, efficiency, and credibility” of its examination processes.

“Successful candidates in the NPCE are expected to boost the nation’s healthcare workforce in line with the federal government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to expand access to healthcare and develop a skilled pool of professionals in the pharmaceutical sector, “Pharm. Ahmed further explained.

He reiterated that the Pharmacy Technician remains the only recognized sub-cadre in the pharmacy profession, as provided in the Federal Government’s Scheme of Service.



This position was recently reinforced by the Federal Ministry of Education, which directed that the National Diploma, ND, in Pharmacy Technician be retained as the sole entry point into the sub-cadre.

Consequently, new admissions into Higher National Diploma, HND programmes in Pharmacy/Pharmaceutical Technology have been discontinued across Nigerian institutions.



He further advised parents and prospective students to verify the accreditation status of institutions offering pharmaceutical programmes to ensure compliance with regulatory standards and guarantee a valid pathway to professional practice.