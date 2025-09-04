PAVE Network inaugurates Delta chapter, vows to tackle violent extremism

By Ochuko Akuopha

THE Partnership Against Violent Extremism, PAVE, Network, has inaugurated it’s Delta State chapter as part of initiatives to mitigate violent extremism in the State.

The initiative was carried out in collaboration with ActionAid Nigeria

with support from the Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund, GCER.

The event which saw Mr. Boney Akaeze inaugurated as Chairman of PAVE in the State, brought together, key stakeholders including government officials, security agents and civil society actors.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony held in Asaba, the State capital, member of steering committee of PAVE, Mr. Saviour Akpan, said the Global Peace Development, a nongovernmental organisation, would be the anchor organisation to provide the secretariat for PAVE in the State.

He explained that the platform was out to open the space for civil society involvement and partnership with government in preventing and countering violent extremism in Nigeria.

He said: “The mandate of PAVE Network that has been established here is that they look at the different dynamics of Delta communities.

“When we talk of violent extremism, we look at it from the context of those who are affected at the respective community levels, so the PAVE network will conduct what we call a study to understand who are the victims and who are the perpetrators.

“We also look at how best to form partnership with the Nigerian security architecture.

Also speaking, Executive Director of Global Peace Development, Mr. Ebruke Esike, said the PAVE network provides a platform in the commitment to mitigating violent extremism in Delta State.

“We believe that with strong engagement and collaboration we will be able to make PAVE Delta stronger. We believe that the structure is formidable to contribute to peace and security in Delta” Esike said.

On his part, Chairman of PAVE Network in the State, Mr. Boney Akaeze, advised against acting towards each other in hostility, stressing the need to “bring our people together to promote narratives, engagements, national discourse that will make us see ourselves as partners in nation building.”