Parking on roads, bridges very dangerous, Umahi warns

Dave Umahi

By Olayinka Ajayi

Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has issued a stern warning to commuters and all road users to desist from parking on motorable roads and bridges across Nigeria.



Umahi stated this on Wednesday when he led journalists on an inspection of Carter Bridge in Lagos.

The minister who disclosed plans by the President Bola Tinubu-led administration to build the first tunnel in Africa that would pass under water, said, “We observed that traders and commuters are parking on roads and bridges, which is very dangerous. It’s the reason we have frequent damage on our roads and bridges. It must stop.

“You see thousands of heavy-duty trucks parking on our roads. It is the responsibility of all of us to protect our national assets.”



On the decadence of Carter Bridge, Umahi said, “We went to do a comprehensive inspection of Carter Bridge with the acting director of Bridge design Engr. Musa.



Julius Berger is the one handling the under-deck rehabilitation. “The situation of Carter Bridge is so critical, and all stakeholders have agreed that it’s irredeemable.

“What we did is to see how we can salvage it and reduce the cost of construction at the time of construction, but we could not take that decision because we need the consultant and Berger to put in their observations. The previous Carter bridge that was done was demolished by explosives so it is still within the water. The ministry is not buying the idea of a fresh 3rd mainland bridge.

“We will do everything to actualise the rehabilitation, but we have to do away with the Carter Bridge.

“We are also looking at how to go through the Ahmadu Bello Way and the coastal roads, then connect it to Snake Island and connect it down to the Sokoto Badagry tunnel.

“Our tunnel inside the ground will be 2.9 km, and we are connecting it through the Ahmadu Bello Way. It is going to be done seamlessly.

“It is going to be the first tunnel in Africa inside water, and we are considering PPP. Before people start shouting about borrowing, we hope to fund the project under build, operate, and transfer.”