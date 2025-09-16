Panic as fire guts six storey tower in Lagos

By Tolu Folorunsho

LAGOS—Panic gripped Broad Street, Lagos Island, today, when fire broke out at Afriland Tower, a six-storey commercial building, forcing scores of occupants and passers-by to scamper for safety.

The swift intervention of firefighters was said to have helped contain what could have become a major disaster.

According to the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the incident was reported at exactly 1:38 p.m. Fire crews from the Ebute Elefun and Sari Iganmu stations were immediately deployed to the scene.

Deputy Controller General of the agency, Ogabi Olajide, confirmed that the fire originated from the inverter room in the basement of the building before smoke quickly spread to other floors, engulfing the entire structure.

“Evacuation of occupants is in progress, while firefighting operations have been concluded, dousing the earlier panic before the arrival of the first responders,” Olajide said.

Eyewitnesses recounted how workers and visitors ran out of the building as thick smoke billowed into the sky, disrupting business activities along the bustling commercial axis.

Although no casualties have been reported as at press time, officials said investigations were ongoing to determine the exact cause of the outbreak and the extent of damage.