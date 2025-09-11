PANDEF inaugurates Lagos chapter, calls for Niger Delta unity

LAGOS — The Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has inaugurated its Lagos State chapter and executive committee, with a call for unity among Niger Deltans across Nigeria to address issues of marginalisation and underdevelopment in the region.

Speaking at the interactive meeting with Niger Deltans in Lagos, PANDEF National Chairman, Ambassador Godknows Igali, said the forum was established to give the people of the Niger Delta a collective voice.

He stressed that unity was critical for meaningful progress. “We must speak with one voice instead of separately as Urhobo, Ijaw, Itsekiri, Ibibio, Efik, Edo, or Isoko. Only then can we confront the challenges of marginalisation and secure purposeful development for our people,” Igali said.

In a statement signed by Chief Dr Obiuwevbi Ominimini, PANDEF National Publicity Secretary, Igali recalled how Niger Delta leaders had historically fought for recognition and rights, citing the creation of the old Midwest State and the more recent presentation of PANDEF’s 16-point demand to President Muhammadu Buhari. He also noted that PANDEF was founded in 2016 under the leadership of Chief Edwin Clark, with the backing of eminent traditional rulers and statesmen.

Looking ahead, the PANDEF Chairman announced plans for a Niger Delta cultural festival in Lagos and the establishment of a South-South Investment Fund to encourage regional investments in both oil and non-oil sectors.

Responding on behalf of Lagos-based Niger Deltans, Prof. Hope Eghagha highlighted concerns about neglected infrastructure such as the East-West Road and abandoned projects including the Ogidigben Gas Industrial Park. He also urged the federal government to ensure fairness and justice in addressing security and governance matters affecting the region.

The newly inaugurated interim Lagos executive is led by Prof. Eghagha (Delta State) as Chairman, alongside Chief Patrick Iyang (Cross River, Deputy Chairman), Prince Emmanuel Anderson Ogan (Rivers, Secretary), Sylvester Ebhodaghe (Edo, Publicity Secretary), and Iwekumo Idris (Bayelsa, Woman Leader).

The ceremony was conducted by Ambassador Igali on behalf of the PANDEF National Executive Committee and Board of Trustees.