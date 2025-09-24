PAN laments harsh economy’s impact on poultry sector

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU — The Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) has raised concern over the harsh economic conditions threatening the survival of the poultry industry, particularly in the South East.

The alarm was sounded at the 2025 Eastern International Poultry Summit held in Enugu with the theme “Professionalising and Building Efficiency for Growth.”

PAN’s National Vice President (South East), Sir Izuolisa Onu, said the sector has been hit hard by high inflation and deregulation, which have driven up the cost of raw materials and eroded consumer purchasing power.

“These factors have reduced sales and marketing, as many Nigerians still do not see poultry products as daily essentials. The industry has also struggled with the high cost and near-unavailability of raw materials,” Onu said.

He, however, commended the federal government for allowing grain importation, which he said has provided relief and helped sustain over 80 per cent of poultry farms nationwide.

Despite the challenges, Onu emphasized that the poultry sector remains vital to Nigeria’s economy, contributing about 25 per cent of the Agricultural Gross Domestic Product (AGDP).

Enugu State Commissioner for Agriculture and Agro-Industrialisation, Mr. Patrick Ubru, described the summit as timely. He said the state government under Governor Peter Mbah has prioritised agriculture as a growth driver through investments in technology-enabled extension services and strategic partnerships.

Also speaking, the Enugu State Chairman of PAN, Chief Sunny Ezeobiorah, noted that the rising demand for protein in the South East and across Nigeria places poultry farmers in a strategic position to explore new opportunities.