Owo Massacre: We’ll ensure justice for victims, Aiyedatiwa vows

— Says survivors still carry scars of attack

— Hails FG, DSS over prosecution of suspects

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has vowed that his administration will not relent in the pursuit of justice for victims of the June 5, 2022 terrorist attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, where over 40 worshippers were killed.

Speaking at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, Akure, during the 15th Episcopal Anniversary and 35th Priestly Ordination Anniversary of the Bishop of Ondo Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Jude Ayodeji Arogundade, the governor lamented that many survivors still bear the scars of the attack.

“We pray that the memories of the Owo victims be blessed forever. As we continue to seek justice for them, let us stand together against terror and other forms of criminalities,” Aiyedatiwa said. “In unity and love, we will find the strength to heal wounds, mend broken hearts, and ensure a safer Sunshine State.”

The governor recalled how the attackers, armed with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and rifles, struck during Mass, killing dozens. He confirmed that security agencies, through federal–state collaboration, have arrested suspects, including Idris Omeiza, Al-Quasim Idris, Jamiu Abdulmalik, Abdulhaleem Idris, and Momoh Abubakar, who are now being prosecuted by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Aiyedatiwa described Bishop Arogundade as a beacon of hope, praising the Catholic Church for its contributions to education, healthcare, and social development in the state.

On efforts to strengthen security, he disclosed that his administration recently procured 75 Hilux patrol vehicles equipped with modern security gadgets and continues to provide monthly logistics support to security agencies.

“The combined effect of this collaboration is the wide acknowledgement of Ondo State as one of the most secured and safest in Nigeria. This has also attracted massive investment to the state,” he added.

In his response, Bishop Arogundade thanked the government and people for returning missionary schools to the church, assuring that they would remain committed to quality education and moral development.

Marking 35 years of priesthood and 15 years as Bishop of the Diocese, he reflected on his pastoral journey and urged newly ordained priests to remain steadfast in service to God and humanity.

The bishop also thanked the governor for gracing the occasion, pledging continued prayers and support for his administration.