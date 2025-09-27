Osun APC, labour unions trade words over alleged partisanship

…Your tyranny can’t silence us – NLC

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State has described the alleged decision of the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress in the state to embrace partisanship as shameful and unethical to the development of the labour movement.

This is as the organised Labour in the state discloseed that the alleged tyrannical nature of the APC would not silence the union from fighting for workers rights.

The APC in a statement issued by its Director of Media and Information Kola Olabisi on Friday, urged Osun NLC Chairman to be wary of the politics he is playing so as not to put the labour at a disadvantage.

He lamented that the labour leader in the state, rather than focus on labour-related issues, turned himself to the Spokesperson of Governor Ademola Adeleke which exposed the union to political interference.

“It is obvious that the state NLC under the leadership of Arapasopo has confirmed the public suspicion that the supposed organized labour union has turned itself into an arm of the PDP in the state.

“Why would it be the preoccupation of a labour leader to flagrantly jettison labour-related issues that are beneficial to the welfare of his members and prioritize the defence of the government of the day?

“We as a party are cautioning Arapasopo to desist from hiding under the statutory refuge of the labour leadership to turn himself into the megaphone of Governor Adeleke for whatever might have been the personal irresistible attraction,” Olabisi said.

However, in a statement issued by the organised Labour, including NLC, TUC and JNC, which was signed by Dr Christopher Arapasopo and others, it disclosed that the labour movement cannot be silenced by the APC’s alleged tyrannical nature.

According to the statement, “We strongly condemn in totality the recent verbal assault on the State’s number one Labour Leader, Comrade (Dr.) Christopher Abimbola Arapasopo, by the Osun Chapter of the All Progressives Congress. This incident is a manifestation of the tyrannical tendencies that have become too familiar in our state’s political landscape.

“We view this incident as an affront to the fundamental rights and liberties of the trade union force, and an alarming manifestation of the usual tyrannical tendencies displayed by APC in the State.

“It is evident that the principles of social justice and the rights of workers and pensioners are being disregarded in some quarters. We strongly assert that the labour movement is a vital pillar of our democracy and must be allowed to function without fear of harassment or intimidation.

“We, the Osun State Labour Movement, wish to make it clear that we will not take this attack or any assault on the leadership, workers and pensioners lightly. We stand resolute in our commitment to defending the rights and welfare of workers in Osun.”