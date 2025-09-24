Oskar Ibru dies at 67

Oskar Ibru

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA – Industrialist and Chairman of the Ibru Organisation, Olorogun Oskar Ibru has reportedly passed on. He died at the age of 67.

Details of his passage were not immediately available at the time of filing this report but multiple sources said his family revealed that he passed on Wednesday after a brief illness.

Oskar Ibru was the first son of renowned industrialist, the late Olorogun Michael Ibru. He hailed from Agbarha-Otor in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Meanwhile, the Agbarha-Otor Kingdom has been thrown into mourning over the passage of Ibru.

President General of the Agbarha-Otor Kingdom, Chief Joseph Umudjere described Ibru’s death as a big blow to the kingdom.

Umudjere said: “We never expected him to leave us at this trying time when we needed him most. As l speak with you, the entire kingdom is in a mourning state.

“We never expected it but you cannot question God’s authority. He gives and He also takes.”

In his reaction, Chairman of Ughelli North Local Government Area, Olorogun Jaro Egbo expressed sadness over Ibru’s demise.

“The news of his death came to us as a rude shock. It is a very big loss” he said, consoling the Ibru family and the Agbarha-Otor Kingdom.

He described Oskar Ibru as a great philanthropist and humble and friendly personality.