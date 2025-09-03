Ooni of Ife to mark 10th coronation anniversary

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, is set to mark his 10th coronation anniversary with international cultural festival.

Ooni, represented by Queen Aderonke Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi, made the disclosure during a news conference held at Ooni’s Palace on Wednesday in Ile-Ife.

The theme of the anniversary is “10 Years of Aṣé: A Reign of Peace, Culture and Unity” with the celebration scheduled for Nov. 30 to Dec. 7.

The anniversary is a significant occasion to celebrate the traditional ruler’s 10-year reign, leadership, and cultural preservation in Ile-Ife.

According to Ooni, the event will feature a wide range of events aimed at promoting Yoruba cultural heritage, Pan-African solidarity and socio-economic advancement.

He described the event as a global gathering to honour Yoruba civilisation and further strengthen Africa’s cultural identity.

The traditional ruler added that the festival would attract royalty, political leaders, academics, cultural icons and tourists, transforming Ile-Ife into the epicentre of African heritage and global unity.

Ooni emphasised that his reign has been dedicated to peace-building, cultural preservation, economic empowerment and establishment of initiatives.

Speaking, the Chief of Staff of Slowe Ganzi International, Mrs Bonike Thomas-Ojo, said that the programme would include the premiere of a cultural film titled “The Journey to Ife: A Renewal of Culture Film; a Yoruba Drama, Arts and Film Festival.”

Other events include a Yoruba food festival, fashion shows blending traditional and modern outfits, traditional sports and games, a royal gala night, and a fireworks and drone display narrating the history of the Yoruba nation.

Mr Moses Olafare, Director, Media and Public Affairs, Ooni’s Palace, added that the anniversary is not only a Nigerian celebration but a global gathering of the African spirit especially from Brazil, Uganda, Ghana and Cuba.

According to him, a mystical procession of all 401 Ifa deities will provide a spiritual climax to the historic festival and world leaders, top traditional rulers, scholars among others will grace the occasion.

Oba Ogunwusi was officially inaugurated and presented with the staff of office on December 7, 2015.

His selection by the Ife kingmakers occurred in late October 2015, and he completed coronation rites throughout November before the public inauguration ceremony. (NAN)