OOLI celebrates Akinwumi Adesina’s tenure at AfFB

In a compelling exchange of vision and values, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina (R), President of the African Development Bank, and Professor Samuel Daramola (L), Deputy Chief Executive of the Olusegun Obasanjo Leadership Institute

By Adesina Wahab

The Olusegun Obasanjo Leadership Institute (OOLI) joined global dignitaries in Abidjan to celebrate the conclusion of Dr. Akinwumi Adesina’s transformative tenure as President of the African Development Bank. Represented by Prof. Samuel Daramola, Deputy Chief Executive, OOLI was honoured as a Special Guest at the Farewell Reception and Book Unveiling Ceremony hosted by the Bank.

In a statement by the media consultant to OOLI, Prof. Daramola delivered a heartfelt goodwill message from former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Chairman and Founder of OOLI, commending Dr. Adesina for his bold vision and unwavering commitment to Africa’s development landscape.

Key Highlights of Dr. Adesina’s leadership included championing the “High 5” priorities: Light Up and Power Africa, feed Africa, industrialise Africa, integrate Africa, improve the Quality of Life for the People of Africa; launching the Africa Investment Forum to mobilize strategic capital; spearheading Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation (TAAT) to boost food security and mobilizing billions of dollars in investments and lifting millions out of poverty through targeted, sustainable projects

“On behalf of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the Olusegun Obasanjo Leadership Institute, we salute Dr. Adesina’s visionary stewardship of the African Development Bank,” Professor Daramola stated. “Dr. Adesina’s tenure as AfDB President offers lessons not only for leaders across Africa but for the world at large, demonstrating how determination and innovative thinking can overcome even the most daunting challenges.”

His Excellency, Olusegun Obasanjo, in his goodwill message, remarked: “His High 5 framework and flagship initiatives have set a new standard in development finance, igniting innovation and inclusive growth across the continent.”

As part of his speech, Dr. Adesina emphasized the role of focused leadership in the success of any organisation. He highlighted the importance of mentorship and teamwork in the achievements of his administration, and graciously acknowledged a number of outstanding staff, Special Assistants, and Vice Presidents who contributed to the Bank’s mission. He also identified scientific data, statistics, and rigorous analysis as key drivers of his success.

In his closing remarks, Dr. Adesina paid tribute to His Excellency Olusegun Obasanjo’s legacy in establishing the Olusegun Obasanjo Leadership Institute, noting its pivotal role in shaping ethical and visionary leadership across Africa.

The event also featured the unveiling of two commemorative volumes: Akinwumi Adesina – The Man, Mission and Message and The Mandate, a Festschrift edited by Professor Banji Oyelaran-Oyeyinka.

The Farewell Reception offered Professor Daramola an invaluable opportunity to engage with heads of state, Special Advisers, Vice-Presidents. development partners, and private-sector leaders. He shared OOLI’s dedication to cultivating ethical, forward-thinking leadership through immersive training programs, policy innovation, and strategic partnerships.

Meanwhile, Professor Oyebanji Oyelaran-Oyeyinka, former Senior Special Adviser to the President of the African Development Bank on Industrialization, has been confirmed as one of the distinguished facilitators for the October 2025 Lecture Series at the Olusegun Obasanjo Leadership Institute (OOLI).