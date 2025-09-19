Onoh commends Customs’ seizure of snakes, scorpions destined for export

By Dennis Agbo

Founder of Woodland Park Zoo, Coal City, Enugu, and Chairman of Tenerife Hospitality Group, Dr. Josef Onoh, has commended the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, for its interception and seizure of 17 live scorpions and 340 snakes at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos.

In a major breakthrough in the fight against illicit trafficking of endangered species, the NCS recently intercepted the reptiles packaged for export outside Nigeria. The NCS Area Controller, Mike Awe said that the wildlife export was a breach of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Reacting to the development, the conservationist, Onoh, said that on behalf of himself and the broader conservation community, they extend commendation to the Nigeria Customs Service for the remarkable seizure, noting that it represents a significant victory in the battle against illegal wildlife trade.

Onoh said that the illegal trade is a scourge that not only undermines Nigeria’s biodiversity but also tarnishes the nation’s global reputation and threatens the delicate balance of the ecosystems.

Onoh runs the multi-billion-naira Woodland Park Zoo in the Iva Valley Forest Reserve, Enugu, designed to promote wildlife tourism and conservation education while offering a world-class safari experience. The zoological garden houses a diverse array of species, including giraffes, zebras, antelopes, crocodiles, and various snakes.

Onoh said that the illegal wildlife trade generates a worldwide estimated $7–23 billion annual gross revenue but has a long cast shadow over Nigeria, positioning the nation as a key transit hub for illicit activities involving protected species such as pangolins, elephants, and reptiles like scorpions and snakes, as evidenced by the NCS seizure.

“These activities fuel transnational crime, destabilize economic stability, and endanger public safety by facilitating the spread of zoonotic diseases. The trafficking of live animals, often conducted without regard for their welfare or ecological impact, contributes to the depletion of Nigeria’s rich biodiversity, with far-reaching consequences for our forests, wildlife, and the livelihoods of communities dependent on sustainable ecosystems. The NCS’s proactive intervention in this case sends a powerful message: Nigeria will not tolerate the exploitation of its natural heritage for illicit gain,” Onoh said.

?He added that under the leadership of Comptroller Michael Awe, the Murtala Muhammed Area Command has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to enforcing the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), to which Nigeria has been a signatory since 1974.

“By intercepting these 17 live scorpions and 340 snakes, the NCS has not only prevented a breach of international conservation standards but also safeguarded species that play critical roles in maintaining ecological balance. Reptiles such as these are vital to controlling pest populations and supporting biodiversity, and their illegal trade risks local extinctions and disrupts the natural harmony of Nigeria’s ecosystems. This seizure underscores the NCS’s pivotal role in disrupting criminal networks that profit from environmental destruction, and I applaud their diligence in ensuring that the seized animals will be handed over to the appropriate authorities for proper care and rehabilitation.”

?He stated that the damage caused by illegal wildlife trade extends beyond environmental loss since Nigeria’s reputation as a hub for trafficking in pangolin scales, ivory, and other wildlife products has, for too long, overshadowed its potential as a leader in conservation and sustainable tourism.

“The NCS’s consistent efforts, including this interception and previous seizures such as the 1,600 parrots and canaries in July 2025, are reshaping this narrative. By collaborating with organizations like the Wildlife Justice Commission and Focused Conservation, and through initiatives like the Nigeria Special Wildlife Office, the NCS is demonstrating that Nigeria is taking bold steps to reclaim its standing as a responsible steward of its natural resources. These actions align with the National Strategy to Combat Wildlife and Forest Crime (2022–2026), which seeks to dismantle trafficking networks and promote sustainable environmental practices.”